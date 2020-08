The following is a press release from the Christian County Health Department:

Christian County Health Department has received sixty-three (63) new COVID-19 cases over thepast four (4) days. Christian County has a total of four-hundred fifty-eight (458) cases (fourhundred twenty-six (426) confirmed and thirty-two (32) probable). The health department iscurrently monitoring one-hundred fifty-eight (158) active cases. Christian County has one (1)COVID-19 related death.Of the four-hundred fifty-eight (458) total number of cases reported in Christian County, fifty-six(56) cases were reported between March 17th and June 30, 2020. During the month of July thehealth department received two-hundred thirty-eight (238) additional cases. So far, from thetimeframe of August 1st through August 14, 2020 the health department has received an additionalone-hundred sixty-four (164) cases.Of the four-hundred fifty-eight (458) total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Christian Countysince March 17th, eighteen (18) individuals have been hospitalized. At this time, six (6) ChristianCounty residents remain hospitalized with three (3) of those individuals currently on a ventilator.Not all of the hospitalized individuals had co-morbidities that contributed to their hospitalization.Symptoms of COVID-19 include: · Fever or chills · Cough · Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing· Fatigue · Muscle or body aches · Headache · New loss of taste or smell · Sore throat · Congestion orrunny noseAnyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and seek medical attention.With the recent significant increase in positive cases, the health department would like to remindthe community that at this point-in-time there is a potential for you to be exposed at any publiclocation. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Thehealth department is urging all community members to wear a face mask during instances wherestaying more than six feet away from others is a challenge. The correct use of a face mask (havingthe face mask fully covering your mouth and nose) and the consistent use of a face mask will offerprotection to people around you, especially those who are at higher risk of getting sick. Please keepin mind that you may be infected with COVID-19 without realizing it, so wearing a face maskcorrectly and consistently significantly reduces the risk that you will spread the virus to othersunknowingly