MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A water break on Washington Street in Mountain View this morning caused the city to issue a precautionary boil advisory for certain streets in the area.

Plum, Washington, Belmont, and Marr Streets are asked to boil their water as a reaction. According to a spokesperson for the city, they will have water sample information in about three days.

Shannon Elliot, the city clerk for Mountain View, said that the water break was called into the police department at 4:30 a.m. this morning. The boil advisory will stay in place until the city gets the water sample back.