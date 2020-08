ST. LOUIS – Scientists are criticizing a proposal by the EPA declaring the biggest coal-fired power plant in Missouri has met a key air quality standard.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, watchdogs say the Labadie Energy Center owned by Ameren has not installed air monitoring equipment in a large part of the Franklin County facility.

Without that, they say the EPA cannot possibly know the true impact of the plant on air pollution.

Ameren is defending the EPA’s decision.