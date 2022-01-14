WATCH: This is what it’s like to drive through the new Glenstone/60 interchange

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As part of a larger project at Glenstone Avenue and James River Freeway, the old on-ramp from northbound Glenstone to eastbound U.S. 60 is permanently closed. Now drivers will have to merge onto U.S. 60 East via Republic Road and Harvard Avenue.

The video above shows an OzarksFirst crew driving through the new route.

The overreaching interstate project involves MoDOT crews adding a lane to Route 60 in each direction between National Avenue and Route 65 and building a roundabout at Glenstone and Nature Center Way/Republic Road, as well as other changes to the area.