SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In video provided by City Utilities, see the four stacks of the James River Power Station come crashing down after 64 years of use.

Long-time James River Power Station employee Matt Kastner was the one to cause the planned implosion this Saturday. Kastner has worked for the station for 43 years. Ozarks First spoke with Kastner earlier this month about his time working there.

“It’s just been a great place to be,” Kastner said. “And there’s times that I regretted being here because it was, it was, you know, a tough place to work at times, but it was a great place to work most of the time.”

The implosion was broadcast live on the City Utilities Facebook page.

Kastner pushed the button to implode the stacks after his sister, Melinda Pew, won the “Blasting for the Better” raffle, which helped to raise $9,705 for the United Way of the Ozarks.

The power station was first built in 1957 and has been in operation for 64 years.