SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Kids older than 12 can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Ozarks, specifically the Pfizer vaccine.

Thursday, Mercy began vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds.

Federal officials approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group earlier this week.

Anyone interested can sign up on Mercy’s website. Teenagers will have to bring a parent or guarding along to get the vaccine. You will be able to schedule the second dose at the first dose appointment.