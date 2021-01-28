WATCH: Is traveling with medical marijuana legal?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As dispensaries appear in Missouri, more people will possess medical marijuana when traveling.

To dig into the legality of this issue for Missourians, Ozarks First talked to Chip Sheppard, Director of Carnahan, Evans, Cantwell & Brown, P.C. (CECB).

“Crossing a state line in possession of marijuana is a federal crime,” said Sheppard. “Some states will not honor an out-of-state medical marijuana card. You just have to be aware of what state you’re going to, what their laws are, what their policies are, and then of course if you’re crossing that state line you’re committing that crime.”

When asked if he had seen or heard of any transportation issues, Mark Hendren, president of Flora Farms, said “I haven’t run into any. I don’t know that any of our customers and patients [have].” Hendren continued, “We are receiving cannabis transports into our two dispensaries every week, but those come in with secured vehicles and transport manifest, I haven’t heard of any problems at all.”

Dee Wampler, a Springfield criminal defense attorney, said “It breeds disrespect for the law if you don’t know what is or is not against the law…I think within a couple of years everything is going to shake out and things are going to be made more uniform.”

Noting how varied this issue is, Sheppard said “The gray area comes up because all the states are treating it differently. All the states are selectively deciding which laws they’re going to enforce when it comes to marijuana.”

“If you’re traveling around inside the state of Missouri, you have to have your medical marijuana card with you if you’re going to have possession of marijuana,” said Sheppard.