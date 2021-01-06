WATCH: Family Video closes its doors for good

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The video rental company, Family Video, is officially closing, according to a press release from their parent company Highland Venture Ltd.

Ozarks First interviewed William Woodruff, a Family Video store manager in Springfield, Mo.

“You get a little emotional after a decade… I’ve been blessed with some of the best customers that this city could ever offer,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff said they plan to close on the last day of February to prepare the building to be leased.

“Local business is what drives the world to where it is a good place, a better place, a more close-knit place,” said Woodruff. “Keep your money in your communities if at all possible. That way you can support those working beside you to give a service to the people they truly care about because they’re in that community.”

While patrons of the store are disappointed to see it close, the liquidation sale is a silver lining for some.

Customer and former employee, Dakoda English, said “I’m pretty bummed that they’re closing. But as you can see I’m gonna take advantage of the sale while I can.”

Woodruff said to contact Shawn Krisher at 847-400-7320 to inquire about leasing opportunities.