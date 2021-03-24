WATCH: Extended interview with “Heritage Project” developer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Ozarks First talked with Sam M. Coryell, President of Coryell Collaborative Group, about the multi-use building to be built on the site of the historic Heritage Cafeteria property.

Coryell stated the development is currently being called “Heritage Project:” as the marketing team is still choosing a name for the building.

“I was driving on Freemont, heading to Battlefield road, and I looked over there and saw all that empty parking… I started looking at the number of spaces there and I thought ‘You know I bet you we could put some apartments in there’ and that’s what led me then to call the real estate agent who had it listed,” said Coryell.

Coryell wants to pay tribute to the Heritage Cafeteria while still bringing new life to the area.