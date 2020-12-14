WATCH: Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks hosts Santa’s workshop event

ROGERSVILLE, Mo.– Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks hosted their “DSGO Christmas event” on Dec. 13, 2020.

Activities included cookie decorating, build your own furry friend, getting a toy from the elf closet, and choosing a book from the frozen library.

Scott Kirby, Executive Director for Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks, said “We really tried to be creative with how we did it. It’s snowing, it’s amazing. The families are having fun and that’s the goal, to give them some Christmas cheer and magic here at the end of a difficult year.”

If interested in more information on Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks, click here.

