WATCH: Black bear spotted in Mountain Grove

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — A black bear was spotted in Mountain Grove around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

A video captured by Tina Osborn shows a black bear running by Hattie B’s Boutique.

The Mountain Grove Animal Control shared a Facebook post of what to do when you see a bear in the city.

The post warns as the bear population increases so will bear sightings in city limits.

A few important things to remember if you see a bear:

Do not interact with or follow the bear.

Do not feed the bear.

Do not leave food in your car.

Leave trash in a dumpster and lock the dumpster if possible.

Remember to always call 911 and report any bear sightings inside the city.

Mountain Grove Animal Protection also said it’s always their intention to have the bear leave peacefully without harm to the animal or anyone else.