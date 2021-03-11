Wastewater tests for COVID-19 successful in predicting virus spikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The program working to detect COVID-19 spikes in water waste has been sucessful. The Departmemt of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said the waterwaste test can predict a spike in COVID-19 cases days before it happens.

Jeff Wenzel, the bureau chief at the Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology with DHSS, said he is one of the analysts looking at wastewater samples sent from Springfield to help predict spikes in the virus.

“We think that individuals are shedding viral particles through their stool prior to them being able to see symptoms and go get tested,” said Wenzel.

A spike can be predicted with 70% accuracy four to six days before the spike takes place. Wenzel said this has helped health departments and providers across the state better preparte for potential spikes.

“It’s hard to focus resources when resources are needed everywhere,” said Wenzel. “Even as fewer spikes occur around the state, being able to plan those few that are occurring, can direct testing, can direct vaccination, can direct efforts better now.”

In the small sample sent by Springfield, DHSS looks for COVID-19 tracers.

“There are sections within the RNA, the virus, that are only found in COVID and makes up COVID-19. So, we’re looking at two sections of that,” said Wenzel.

As more people get vaccinated, Wenzel said wastewater reasearch will become even more helpful.

“Now, as those cases are starting to decline and we’re able to look at those fewer spikes around the state, I think it’s going to be more informative,” said Wenzel. “There seems to be a tendency right now of individuals not being tested as much as they were in November and December. Efforts like this, modeling like this can take up some of that reduced knowledge. How can we benefit as COVID cases go up or down and then what else can we learn from testing sewer sheds?”

Wenzel said the bureau of epidemiology is one of only a few programs nationwide that are testing wastewater for COVID-19 variants.