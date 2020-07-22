Washington University and St. Louis University have roles in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development will be a part of the national effort to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

The two private schools are part of the COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN), a newly organized network formed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to develop and test COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

According to Washington University, researchers at both universities will try to enroll about 3,000 participants in several different vaccine trials and “it will be critically important to enroll participants who are likely to be exposed to COVID-19 or those at risk for severe disease from COVID-19, including participants over age 65.”

According to a press release, both schools are well-positioned to conduct this research:

The Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development is home to one of 10 Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Units in the United States. As such, SLU conducts phases 1 through 4 vaccine and treatment trials, including clinical studies with industry partners.

Washington University School of Medicine has more than 30 years’ experience leading clinical trials evaluating new treatments and vaccines for infectious diseases through its Infectious Disease Clinical Research Unit and the AIDS Clinical Trials Group. The latter has been instrumental in conducting trials to control the HIV pandemic, leading to safe and effective medications that treat and prevent HIV infection and AIDS.

For more information about vaccine trials at Washington University School of Medicine, email idcru@wustl.edu; call 314-454-0058 or visit the Division of Infectious Diseases clinical trials site.

For more information about vaccine trials at Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development, vaccine.slu.edu; call 314-977-6333 or 1-866-410-6333; or email vaccine@slu.edu.