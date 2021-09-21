Warsaw woman convicted in husband’s death in 2012

LIBERTY, Mo. – A woman from Warsaw charged in the 2012 death of her husband was found guilty today (9/21/21) of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Viola Bowman, 60, is to be sentenced in November after she was found guilty of shooting her husband Albert Bowman to death on Nov. 7, 2012, at their home in Clay County.

She told investigators at the time she had left the house to go for dessert and found her husband dead when she returned home.

Viola Bowman was indicted in 2015 by a grand jury in Liberty. She was living in Benton County when she was indicted.

A trial in 2020 ended in a mistrial after a court reporter tested positive for COVID-19 on the fourth day of the proceedings.

Sentencing is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 10, 2021, at the Clay County Courthouse in Liberty, Mo.