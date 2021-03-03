Warsaw man dead after vehicle he was in collides with another vehicle

WARSAW, Mo. — A Warsaw man is dead after the vehicle he was riding in collided with another vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On March 2, 2021, around 10:17 a.m., a Ford F350 began turning left off of Missouri Route 7 onto Commercial Street in Warsaw, Missouri. A Ford F350 was then struck by a Toyota Camry. The passenger in the Camry, 79-year-old Charles Stranathan, from Warsaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports both drivers suffered no injuries. Stranathan was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. Next of kin have been notified.