Warsaw man charged in fatal shooting over the weekend

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Warsaw has been charged after a fatal shooting Sunday morning,

Court documents say 24-year-old John M. Moreno has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree assault.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call around 5 a.m. Sunday from a man stating that a shooting victim had entered the back of his truck and yelled at the man to drive. That victim has been identified as 28-year-old Lance M. Lyman of Warsaw.

Police say Moreno kept shooting at the truck as it was driving away. The man drove Lyman to an ambulance base where emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but Lyman died from his injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) SWAT team assistance was requested by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office due to the unclear origin of the incident and a shortage of available staff to respond to the shooting. Deputies and SWAT members responded to the shooting scene at the end of Clearwater Road near Warsaw and attempted to contact Moreno.

According to witnesses, Moreno started to attack a woman, and Lyman tried to intervene. Moreno then began shooting at Lyman.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Benton County Dispatch at 660-438-5252.