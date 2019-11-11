Warming shelters open up as temperatures rapidly drop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With the temperatures rapidly decreasing several shelters are opening up to keep the homeless warm.

Here are a few warming centers that are opening up tonight:

Grace United Methodist will be open to homeless women who are needing to seek shelter during the cold temperatures. The shelter is open to women 18 and older.

The shelter opens at 9 p.m. but individuals can start lining up at 8: 45 p.m. Grace United Methodist is looking for volunteers to help with the shelter. If you are wanting to volunteer please email Nancy Crawford at ncrawford@gmail.com.

East Sunshine Church of Christ will be open for homeless men looking to get out of the cold temperatures. The shelter will open up to men 18 and older at 8:30 p.m

The Connecting Grounds Church will open at 4 p.m. for homeless individuals to have a place to get out of the cold to wait on transportation to the local shelters

The organization makes its decision based on a daily call from the National Weather Service.

The Salvation Army will serve as an overflow tonight. This means if there is room at one of its locations (The Family Enrichment Center and the Harbor House) someone looking to escape the weather can stay there for the night.

City Utilities is working with homeless individuals to give them rides to shelters.

Joel Alexander with City Utilities said, “If opened, the shelter themselves will contact us before 4:00 pm. We will provide free rides to shelters from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rides will be free from the shelters during the 8 a.m. ride tomorrow. If a ride is needed the person needing the transportation must tell the driver and the ride is only to the open shelter.”

This is a developing story and we will continue to update which warming centers will be open.