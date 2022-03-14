SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With warm temperatures ahead, area bike shops are starting to get busy.

Those at the Bicycle Outlet in Springfield said high gas prices are causing some to consider making the switch from four wheels to two.

“Certainly every mile on the bike is a mile not on the car or in the truck,” said Brian Barr, who rides a bike frequently.

Barr said he rides his bike to run errands, for exercise and a social outlet.

He said, many times, he feels more comfortable riding a bike through Springfield than driving.

“A little bit easier maneuverability,” said Barr. “It’s more meditative than driving. You can pick your routes and you see more of the area that way.”

Workers at the Bicycle Outlet said many others are also looking into getting a bike.

“They are talking about commuting more,” said Head Bike Mechanic, Kelso Jansen. “Wanting to ride back and forth to work. Gas prices, get in shape, whatever it may be. I’m sure gas prices have a part to do with that.”

These coming months, Jansen said, mark the busy season for the shop.

“We’ve been doing some little updates here and there in the shop, just trying to stay busy during the winter, but now it’s back on full-on working on bikes,” said Jansen.

Barr and Jansen said there are things to keep in mind for bikers who are just getting started.

“Find a bicycle that’s comfortable to ride and then I would start visiting some of our parks and trails,” said Barr.

“It might be a little bit daunting to some people,” said Jansen. “Just hopping on to whatever you can get your hands on and getting started. See if you like it and go from there.”

Workers said electric bikes are a popular option for people to get to work faster.