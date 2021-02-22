Warmer temperatures bringing customers to local car washes to clean off winter grime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More people are getting car washes during the warmer weather and local car washes are working to accommodate the heavy business.

Mark Arnold, a regional manager for Mister Car Wash, said the Mister Car Wash on Campbell was packed with customers Monday, Feb. 22.

“Today, business has been a big increase,” said Arnold. “We definitely are prepared for it. With our staff, we’re always trained for these days like this to be ready to go to serve the customers and deliver a good product at the end of the day.”

The uptick in business, according to Arnold, is because people need to wash their cars of dirt, grime and salt caused by the recent snowstorms in Springfield.

“All the road salt that builds up, it gets kicked up on the sides of the cars,” said Arnold. “People need to get their cars washed. Road salt does kick up on the underside of the vehicles and on the painted surfaces. We want to make sure that you get that knocked off so, that it doesn’t just sit there and potentially cause rust on the bottom side of your car.”

Amanda Hilton, a car wash customer, said she gets her car washed every time her car goes through winter weather.

“The salt eats the paint on your car,” said Hilton. “I’m from up north, originally, and you don’t want salt on your car. You want to wait ’til at least above freezing so, when you wash your car, it doesn’t freeze your door shut.”

Arnold suggests drivers get a protectant for their vehicles so there is a layer between the car’s paint and build-up.

“Letting it sit there, without washing it off, could potentially damage your clear coat, fade the paint, things of that nature,” said Arnold. “On the bottom, it could potentially cause rust build-up.”

An extra protectant, according to Arnold, will also help vehicles during the next winter weather it experiences.