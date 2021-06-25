Warm weather encouraging pests, bugs to seek shelter inside homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The hotter temperatures make cool houses look more inviting to spiders and other pests outside.

Bugs will go for places like closets, bathrooms, basements. However, mosquitos will look for standing water so they can breed.

Dan Rottler, with pest solutions, said to watch out for a well-known bug looking for dry ground and a kitchen.

“Your typical ants. You might have gotten them out of your kitchen a month ago,” said Rottler. “They reestablished outside. Unfortunately, with the heavy rains, they’re going to find their way back inside the home.”

Rottler said to try home remedies and products first such as sticky spider traps. If things don’t get better, call a professional.

