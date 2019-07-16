WANTED: Two suspects involved in a double shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo.– The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects that were involved in a double shooting with two juveniles.

Donnie Brown, 34, and Cody Franklin, 32, are wanted for questioning related to the shooting. The condition of the two juveniles is unknown.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s department said the suspects could be in a 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata with the tag 2GA416. This vehicle may be cross tagged with a Dodge truck or a White Honda Accord tagged CP6B8N.

Brown and Franklin are considered dangerous to the public and may be armed.

If you have any information about the shooting please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020.

This is a developing story.