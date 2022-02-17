SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is imploding the James River Power Station Exhaust Stacks and the public is allowed to see it in person. Although CU would prefer people to view the event from their Facebook page, here are some rules they’ve laid out to safely watch the event in person.

The implosion is scheduled to take place promptly at 9:00 a.m.

A viewing area has been established south of the plant. The gate will open at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:30 a.m. or when parking has reached capacity. The entry gate is located at the intersection of Evans Road and Kissick Street.

Viewing is also available from Lake Springfield Park on the north side of the lake. The Springfield-Greene County Parks team will be available at these designated areas.

At 8:30 a.m. Springfield Police will close northbound Kissik Street at Evans road and southbound Kissik Steet at Lake Ridge.

According to CU, there will be dust. The stacks have not been in use since 2017 and as far back as 2007. Dust containment is in place with water suppression units that will be in operation in advance, during, and after the implosion.

To watch the implosion dust-free go to www.facebook.com/cityutilities.net