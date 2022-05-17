BRANSON, Mo. — A public auction to clear out warehouses full of items from Celebration City and Silver Dollar City is happening the first week of June in Branson.

The auction is a joint effort between Essick Auction and Three Creeks Auction. Organizers call it a must-see.

“This auction combines many collectibles & memorabilia from Branson & Route 66 history as well as like-new items from Silver Dollar City’s warehouse, attractions & storage! ” According to the web page for the event.

Vehicles, decor, prop and set pieces from both Celebration City and Silver Dollar City, neon signs, sound and production equipment, furniture and costumes are among the items that will be up for sale.

Some of the more unique items listed include a carnival weight guessing game, large parade float bases with characters, large Route 66 styrofoam props, a carousel, a taffy pulling machine and a Husqvarna Viking sewing machine.

What you need to know if you want to attend:

The auction is Thursday, June 2, Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, 2022

It begins at 9:00 a.m. each day

1383 MO-376 Branson, MO 65616

Cash-only admission of $10 at the gate for adults

Live and online bidding available

For a full list of items up for bid and more information about the auction, check Essick Auction and Realty’s website.