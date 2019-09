SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Walmart is announcing that it will stop selling E-cigarettes.

417 vapor’s Marten Hedgecoke says he understands why they did this, but he wants to clarify that it’s not nicotine vapes causing the problem.

Hedgecoke says that people are putting tampered THC cartridges into the vape machines.

Doctors are trying to learn more about what is in these devices.

