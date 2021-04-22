Walmart setting up more self-checkout lanes, Springfield gives mixed reviews

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A nearly all self-checkout system is heading to Walmart stores in Springfield.

Back in 2020, Walmart announced it would be changing the way customers check out at its stores. Now, Walmart stores in Springfield are starting to see that change.

Some customers are excited about the change.

“It is is quite a bit different because almost the whole front is just self-checkout now, but I kind of like it because I used the self-checkout anyway beforehand,” said Callie Wray, a Walmart shopper.

While some customers are happy, some are upset. Jerrie Mason, a boutique owner in Ava, said she would never do a self-checkout in her boutique.

“I cannot imagine,” said Mason. “Hand them access to the cash register and saying, ‘Hey, just check yourself out. Who cares about coupons or savings?’ To be quite honest, we have seen an increase in our business here for the simple fact that so many people in our community, who have either shopped with us before or are shopping with us for the first time, are coming because of the things that they see in big box stores and other companies.”

Sekunda said self-checkout could be challenging for some people.

“It certainly won’t be for me,” said Sekunda. “It might be for some people who are used to using that kind of technology, but the fortunate thing is they got a bunch of people there that are helping everybody. So, I think that those who are not familiar with it are going to get the assistance that’s going to keep them coming back.”

Walmart told KOLR10 through email that the supercenters will continue to have some traditional checkout lanes for the people who prefer that method.