Walmart offering flu shots nationwide, works to make process easy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Walmart provides vaccinations against the flu nationwide and a variety of features to make the process easy during the pandemic.

The over 4,700 stores will host in-store events on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons for people to get their flu shot beginning Sept. 10. Individuals should call their local Walmart for exact times and other details.

Customers can book an appointment for a flu shot from their phone on the Walmart mobile app.

For seniors and at-risk customers, flu shots will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday mornings. These shots will have no out-of-pocket costs despite insurance statuses.

“Flu shots are more important than ever in light of COVID-19. With our health care system facing the pandemic’s strain on top of the annual flu season, getting a flu shot can help lessen the burden on the health care industry while also protecting against at least one of the viruses affecting our well-being,” said Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart’s chief medical officer. “We’re all anxiously awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine, but by getting a flu shot now, we can do our ‘immunity service’ to help keep our communities safe and healthy this fall.”

Walmart says it’s working closely with the CDC to keep people safe when they get their shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.