Walmart+ now available for all Missourians

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Starting Tuesday, Missouri families can now sign up for Walmart+, the company’s new membership option.

Families who sign up now can sign up for a free 15 day trial period. A press release states, during the trial period, customers will be able to test the full array of benefits, including unlimited free deliveries from stores, fuel discounts and access to tools that make shopping faster for families.

Regular membership fees cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

“We can’t wait for customers to use Walmart+ as a way to keep more time on their calendars and money in their pockets,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart. “We designed Walmart+ to be the ultimate life hack for customers, pulling together benefits they told us would be most helpful to them today and in the future. Its usefulness will only grow from here.”

Below are some of the benefits of Walmart+:

Unlimited free delivery: In-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items from fresh produce, to milk, eggs and bread to tech and toys to household essentials. This service was previously known as Delivery Unlimited – a subscription service that allows customers to place an unlimited number of grocery deliveries for a low, flat yearly or monthly fee. Current subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members.

For more on Walmart+ click here.