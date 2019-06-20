Walmart holds open call event allowing entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas

BENTONVILLE, Ar. — Entrepreneurs across the country are getting the chance to see their products on the shelves of the nation’s largest retailer.

Walmart’s Sixth Annual Open Call Event was held today at its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

People get the opportunity to pitch their products to buyers.

Walmart Senior Buying Manager Kinna Thomas explains what open call is all about, “Open call is made in USA, we have over 500 companies that will come here and they will across 48 different states. It’s all a part of our initiative to grow USA jobs.”

People can secure deals to have their products in a handful of stores or thousands of them.

That event continues to Thursday, June 20.