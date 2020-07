SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Employees at Walmart will get a third round of cash bonuses in the summer of 2020.

Full-time workers will get $3,000 while part-time employees will receive $150.

Overall, the store will be giving out over $400 million to its employees. The retail giant has given over $1.1 billion to its employees in special bonuses.

On Thanksgiving, Walmart says it will close its doors for the day so everyone can spend a day with their families and loved ones.