Walmart gives away free Thanksgiving meals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a promotional effort, Walmart is teaming up with companies Butterball, Campbell’s, Coca-Cola, and Ibotta to provide free Thanksgiving dinner through November 26, 2020.

According to a press release from Walmart, the free items include:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cashback on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

To receive the free dinner items, download the Ibotta app or Ibotta’s web browser extension, click the “Free Thanksgiving Dinner” offer and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or Walmart.com.

Courtesy: Ibotta

Once purchased, scan your receipt into the Ibotta app or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases. This will earn you cashback for the entire purchase, which should approximately come out to $20.27.”

Download the Ibotta app on iOS, Andriod, or your Chrome web browser.