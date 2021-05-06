Walls built for new Hy-Vee store in East Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A project on hold for nearly 10 years is finally happening in East Springfield.

The land for the newest Hy-Vee store was cleared in 2019, but the company didn’t explain what the hold-up has been.

For the owners of Sunshine Bike Shop, Joshua Even said he is excited to see the walls of the building go up.

“I like being centrally located within Springfield,” said Even. “We are close to the hospital, close to downtown.”

Hy-Vee announced back in 2011 it was building its second Springfield store here. The zoning change was approved by council. Then nothing.

“Economic development is always a long game,” said Sarah Kerner, an economic development director. “A lot of times people get really excited when they see zoning notices come up or public hearings being held and sometimes wonder what happened or did a project fall through.”

Hy-Vee was just on hold. The company has only said over the years it was waiting for the right timing.

“I think the game plan was for a second store to come,” said Kerner. “At any rate we are really pleased to see it. And I think it really just shows one more story in the picture of East Sunshine redevelopment.”

The plan was controversial when Hy-Vee announced its second building, some neighbors didn’t want a big box store going in. The company worked to address traffic issues and a new stoplight is planned out front.

Hy-Vee said it is excited about opening its new building and plans to have more details soon.