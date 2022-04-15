SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the week of April 18-22.

People who receive their first, second, or first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

People who are older than 12 and have a compromised immune system are eligible for a second booster dose. Anyone older than 50 can receive a second booster dose four months after their first booster dose. Gift card incentives do not apply to second booster doses.

Walk-in clinics are scheduled for the following days and times. Each clinic is offering all vaccines, including Pfizer vaccines for age five and up unless otherwise noted.

Monday, April 18 | Library Center | 4653 S. Campbell Avenue | 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Monday, April 18 | Willard Community Building | 222 W. Jackson Street | 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 21 | Library Station | 2535 N. Kansas Expressway | 9:00-11:00 a.m. | Pfizer for 12+

Thursday, April 21 | Strafford Senior Center | 201 W. Bumgarner | 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Friday, April 22 | City Utilities Transit Center | 211 N. Main | 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Friday, April 22 | Fire Station No. 8 | 1405 S. Scenic Ave | 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Vaccination appointments are also available Monday through Friday at Westside Public Health Center at 660 S. Scenic Avenue in Springfield. The hours are 1:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 to schedule an appointment.

On Thursday, The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the COVID-19 daily case average dropped below 10 for the first time since July 4, 2020.