Voting options for Greene County voters

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Lines on election day may be shorter because the Greene County Clerks Office says voters have the options of mail-in voting and in-person absentee due to COVID-19.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says she’s hopeful more people will participate in absentee voting for the November general election either by mail or in-person absentee to keep lines at the polls shorter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That way we make sure everyone gets to cast their ballot and no one gets a sense of, ‘I didn’t really get a chance to cast my ballot because that line was too long,’ and that’s something we’re wanting to avoid as well,” said Schoeller.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says in-person voting on election day is the safest way to vote in terms of protecting your ballot.

“I would recommend that more people come in person,” said Ashcroft. “If you vote in person, you get a second chance if there’s a potential problem with your ballot. Maybe you marked two people for the same position, or the machine reads both a ‘yes’ and a ‘no’ to the statewide issue. You get a chance to correct that.”

Schoeller says even though there is concern around the nation about the U.S. Postal Service getting mail-in ballots, the earlier you request your ballot and send it back once you receive it, the better.

“We’ve had a great relationship here in Springfield with the postal service,” said Schoeller. “We have great confidence that if you request your ballot in time, that’s why we’re encouraging people to request your ballot now.”

Secretary Ashcroft says he expects results on election night to be delayed because of the increased volume in mail-in ballots because of the protocol the state has to count and check them.