Voters, young and old, share what they look for in a presidential candidate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks First interviewed younger and senior voters on what they felt is most important to be concerned about.

Among the senior voters, the biggest issue they care about is healthcare.

“Everybody’s interested in healthcare,” said Peggy Mullins, at the South Side Senior Center. “We’re at the age where we need healthcare and we definitely don’t want any of that taken away.”

“I work for the federal government,” said Don Aleshire, at the South Side Senior Center, “I kept my government health insurance and I want them to leave mine alone.”

Younger voters seem to want a candidate that cares not just about healthcare, but a variety of different issues.

“I would say the most important issue would be the economy,” said Tyler Park, a Drury student.

“I’m looking for a candidate that’s, you know, going to be working to at least put off global warming or, you know, the impacts of it,” said Emily Collier, a Drury student.

“I’m looking for a uniting force and I’m looking for someone that can pull those votes from the middle,” said Drury student Taylor Marshall.

Senior voters say they want younger voters to listen to them.

“Younger people need to really stop and think,” Mullins said. “Now, they’ve got to think not only of themselves..too many people today it’s ‘me, me, me.'”

“I think the young vote is super important because our society progresses,” said Rachel Hon, a Drury student. “Oftentimes, I think, older people hold that back, that progression.”