Voters in Mountain Home to consider Sunday alcohol sales

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Alcohol, bar, cocktails, booze_3587489813695575-159532

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) – Voters in Mountain Home will decide next week whether to allow the off-premises sales of alcohol on Sundays, as more and more cities and counties consider the loosening of alcohol restrictions throughout Arkansas.

The Baxter Bulletin reports that the measure to allow Sunday alcohol sales at grocery stores, gas stations, and liquor stores is on the March 3 ballot.

Under a 2009 state law, municipalities can call a citywide election to decide whether off-premises alcohol sales can be permitted on Sundays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now