Voters in Mountain Home to consider Sunday alcohol sales

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) – Voters in Mountain Home will decide next week whether to allow the off-premises sales of alcohol on Sundays, as more and more cities and counties consider the loosening of alcohol restrictions throughout Arkansas.

The Baxter Bulletin reports that the measure to allow Sunday alcohol sales at grocery stores, gas stations, and liquor stores is on the March 3 ballot.

Under a 2009 state law, municipalities can call a citywide election to decide whether off-premises alcohol sales can be permitted on Sundays.