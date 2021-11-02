Voters have their say on Nixa mayor recall, other issues in Nov. 2 election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Voters across the Ozarks are deciding a handful of issues in the November 2, 2021 municipal election. One of the most attention-getting items on the ballot is in Christian County, where a group of voters gathered enough signatures for a recall of the city’s mayor, Brian Steele.

Members of the group say Steele overused his power when he enacted a city-wide mask mandate without asking City Council members to vote on it. The Christian County Clerk told us she expects low voter turnout. The election is costing taxpayers as much as $15,000.

In Lawrence County, the Sheriff is asking voters to fund a new jail facility in Mount Vernon. If approved, a 3/8th-cent sales tax would put the sheriff, deputies, and inmates under one roof for the first time in at least 30 years. Sheriff Brad Delay says the county expects to spend $500,000 dollars this year solely on housing inmates in other counties. Voters in Mount Vernon will also decide whether they want a sales tax to pay for a pool.

In Camden County, voters will decide on two public safety issues. One is for bonds to build a fire station in Osage beach. The other is for a tax levy that would pay for an EMT program in Osage Beach. Laclede County voters will decide whether a levy increase should pass to pay for improvements to the county library. Voters in Webster and Polk Counties also have tax issues on the ballot.

Any results are test numbers until after 7:00 p.m. on November 2, 2021