EBENEZER, Mo.– Ebenezer Fire is hoping to have a new home by late 2023 – early 2024.

Voters showed up to polling stations and passed a bond issue to grant the Ebenezer Fire Protection District $6 million for improvements.

The major move with that money will go towards building a new headquarters and Station One on Highway WW, just over a half-mile south of its current headquarters.

“Our community supports us beyond belief,” Ebenezer Fire Chief Nelson Prewitt said. “It’s great to see the outpouring there behind us. It’s really good to know that they have our back and (are) moving the fire district forward.”

The old station was built in 1995, mainly meant for volunteers and not full-time staff. With an expanded fire station, Prewitt said the new station will be on a 10-acre lot and will feature larger living quarters, more office space, parking and a workout and training area.

Karleigh Lane, a 19-year-old firefighter and EMT said she’s thankful for a community who passed this bond.

“We always like the community’s support,” Lane said. “Makes it easier to, like, go out and respond to calls and stuff like that and to know that we have support in that community.”

Prewitt said the new station will have an improved area for firefighters to clean gear and uniforms after calls. He said this will help reduce carcinogens they might encounter while on the job.