Voters approve education issues across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A majority of school bond and tax levy issues on the ballot Tuesday, April 6.

The biggest issue is a $16 million no-tax increase in Republic, which will go toward building a new Early Childhood Center as well as a gym and storm shelter at Schofield Elementary.

Similar projects will begin in Marshfield since voters passed an $8.5 million no-tax increase.

“We think it’s a great thing for our community to be able to expand our services from our earliest learners to our youngest Learners, three and four-year-olds,” said David Steward, superintendent of Marshfield School District. “We also get to address number three and four on that list which were the storm shelter for that campus and traffic relief.”

Steward expects to break ground on the new facility in July 2021 and finish sometime in 2022.

In Walnut Grove, schools are looking at another failed attempt at a tax increase for the third time. Adam Willard, superintendent of Walnut Grove School District, said the tax increase would provide much needed upgrades and repairs.

“We’re just we’re talking about basically political values here,” said Willard. “Something is going to have to break where we understand that if we want to have the facilities the adequate facilities that we need for both our students and then for our staff to and teachers to do their job in these facilities, then we are going to have to pay for it.”

Willard said if the issue comes up short after a recount on Friday, April 9, he hopes the board will put the tax increase on the ballot again in August.

Schools in Aurora will be getting nearly $8 million in funding as voters passed Proposition S.O.S. (Safety and Security upgrades).

In Hollister, two issues passed, providing $5 million for building upgrades and increasing pay for all teachers and staff in the district.