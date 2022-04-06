Ballot issues asking voters to approve funding for fire, law enforcement, or road improvements fared well in Tuesday’s election.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office asked voters to approve Proposition P, a sales tax increase to fund equipment and pay increases for the department and its deputies. Proposition P passed with 76% of the vote.

Barry County voters approved a sales tax to fund law enforcement. 55% of voters voted for one-half of one percent sales tax. Howell County voters also approved a sales tax for law enforcement.

Voters in Greene County approved a bond issue for the Ebenezer Fire Protection District. The $6 million bond issue will raise taxes by $3.93 per month on a $100,000 home. One of the projects the bond would fund is a new building for station #1.

Also in Greene County, Strafford Fire Department proposed an $8 million bond, which 69% of voters approved. Strafford Fire officials said the money will be used to improve facilities and a ladder truck, as well as add another station on the south side of the city.

Voters in Nixa passed a bond renewal meant to benefit the Nixa Fire Protection District. The district will use the $6.4 million bond to fund projects such as a new fire station #1.

Pulaski County asked voters to approve a sales tax for bridge improvements. The race was a close one with 51% of voters voting no and 49% of voters voting yes. Also in Pulaski County, voters in Crocker decided against a sales tax for public safety.

Taneyville voters also decided against a tax levy to fund road repairs.

Saddlebrooke voters approved a bond issue for street and bridge improvement. Voters in Galena also approved transportation funds through a sales tax.

Voters in Osceola approved a sales tax for sewer and pool facility improvements.

Iberia, Tuscumbia, Phillipsburg, and Lebanon voters also approved various ballot issues to pay for improvements to city services.