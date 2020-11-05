Voter turnout increase may lead to early voting in future elections

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One college instructor says some aspects of mail-in voting may happen in the next election since Greene County’s voter turnout jumped from 69% in 2016 to 83% in 2020.

“We have some mid-term elections where we rarely get above 50% turnout, we have local elections where we rarely get 20% turnout,” said Andrew Crocker, political science instructor from Ozarks Technical Community College. “You’re usual local election here in Greene County, maybe single-digit turnout, I’m telling you if you open this window and make it easier, we’re going to get a better sample size of what our citizens truly want.”

If Missouri supported early voting in future elections, it would be up to elected officials to file legislation and the governor to give it a pass.

Crocker says early voting allows more people to vote, which gives officials a better picture of what the public wants. The cons of early voting are concerns of voter fraud and ballots being thrown out due to clerical errors.

“For the record, the governor won, and Republicans maintained a supermajority in the general assembly, and republicans were successful in passing Amendment 3,” said Crocker. ” All these things happened in part due to mail-in voting, so it’s not unthinkable.”

Governor Mike Parson hinted at early voting in the future when he was answering questions in a conference Thursday, Nov. 5.

“I don’t know what that would look like,” said Governor Parson. “All I know is that it went smoothly. I’m always the guy who gets it put on the table to see what is the best way to go for the people of Missouri.”

According to Crocker, there is not much evidence to show mail-in voting favors one party or another.