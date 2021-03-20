Volunteers give back to fallen officer Chris Walsh’s mother

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Volunteers gathered to give back to the mother of fallen Springfield Police Officer Chris Walsh. It’s been a little over a year since Walsh lost his life in the line of duty.

Several groups from local churches met at Kathy Walsh’s home to show their love and support for what she has endured in the past year. Volunteers helped with painting, cleaning, yard work, and more.

“Chief Williams addressed our group and shared with us the need of the Walsh family,” said Bob Roberts, minister at Second Baptist Church. “This is the one year anniversary, and so we just simply want to be able to mobilize people to be able to show our love for that particular family. Today and every day ought to be a reminder of how much they do for our community.”

Roberts says there were around 60 people that showed up to help out with the volunteer work.