Volunteers get supplies for first Clean Green Springfield event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first Clean Green Springfield packet-pickup happened Friday, April 2.

People who planned to pick up trash on the Easter weekend at the Busch Municipal Building got a free t-shirt, trash bags and instructions.

Kristen Milam, a communication coordinator for the city of Springfield, said this is truly a learning moment.

“So, part of that is educating the community on what they can do,” said Milam. “Where this problem is coming from, where the litter is coming from. Which is a lot of different locations, a lot of different sources. And making sure that individuals families, neighborhoods, businesses know what they can do to keep trash from getting out there in the first place.”

So far, more than 500 people have registered to volunteer.

