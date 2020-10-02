Volunteers gather to clean up lakeshores of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Around 1,000 volunteers helped clean the shores of Table Rock Lake, Lake Taneycomo and Bull Shoals Lake Friday, Oct. 2.

To follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, volunteers cleaned up the lake in groups instead of one big group.

Ozarks Water Watch’s executive director Cathy Stepp said the lakes have seen some extra debris in 2020.

“The lakes this year, in particular this season given the virus, have seen extraordinary use,” said Stepp. “This is the one thing that people can get out and do together, and still have a mini-vacation, even if it was just the locals and doing it from home. So, it’s really important.”

Cleanup dates for the lakes are scheduled from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4 and from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11.