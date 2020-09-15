Volunteers can become mentors to kids, high school students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local organization developed a new program to help kids make it through the pandemic.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks (BBBS) calls the program “Focus Area Mentoring.” In the program, adult volunteers will be matched with kids with specific needs and goals.

BBBS CEO Ashley French says it’s critical for kids to have one-on-one time with a kind and caring adult.

“To be able to provide this mentor, this volunteer that will come see them a couple times a month, to spend time with just them,” said French. “Where they can do an activity of their choice, whether its to go out for a meal, or maybe to work on tutoring. That is such a big opportunity that these kids might not have by being home every day of the week.”

French says Focus Area Mentoring will expand its age group to include high school students who need mentors as they make plans for after graduation.