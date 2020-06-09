Volunteer retires from Red Cross after 43 years of service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 93-year-old woman’s retirement was celebrated with a drive-by parade on June 9.

Patricia Vickers, known as ‘Pat,’ retired as a volunteer from the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri after 43 years of service.

According to the communications and marketing manager at Red Cross, Vickers acted as a volunteer typist, interim chapter manager, local disaster responder, board member, disaster recovery team member, Health and Safety Class instructor, and caseworker for Service to the Armed Forces.

She was a responder for natural disasters such as flooding in South Carolina and “served thousands of disaster victims, veterans, military and their families.”

Vickers says she has many memories from her years of volunteering, and she will miss seeing those who came in.

“Oh, just seeing everybody and talking to the veterans as they come in and chatting with Linda at the front desk and enjoying what I do. And griping about something that bothers me. (laughter)”