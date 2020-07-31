Volunteer program teaches women to build and fix homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity is hosting its annual Women Empowerment Program.

During the program, the organization recruits and teaches women how to build and repair homes for other women.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for 100 female volunteers for the program.

This year’s build will feature two homes in need of its floors to be tiled, cabinets hanged and framing interior and exterior walls.

Development director Abby Glenn says this program was made to help women do their own renovation projects.

“Really excited to offer this opportunity for women,” said Glenn. “Women come out to the construction site to learn so that when they go home to their own homes, they can do some of those renovations projects and DIY projects and feel empowered to know what they’re doing.”

Glenn says the number of volunteers may be limited due to the pandemic.

