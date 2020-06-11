Visitors allowed to visit patients at certain Mercy Hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Visitor restrictions will be loosened at Mercy Hospitals, allowing one visitor per patient per day.

This will go into effect on June 12 at 6 a.m. at these locations:

Mercy Hospital Springfield

Mercy Hospital Aurora

Mercy Hospital Cassville

Mercy Hospital Lebanon

Mercy St. Francis Hospital

Visitors will be required to have their temprature taken and wear a mask throughout their time inside the hospitals.

Patients won’t be able to have visitors at appointments except for the following reasons:

Interpreters

Medical decision-makers

Those necessary to ensure patients receive care

Young children can accompany parents/guardians if child care is not available

“Our patients and their loved ones have been so understanding of our recent policies, which were designed to limit the risk of COVID-19 infections among our patients and caregivers,” said Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities. “Mercy recognizes how important family and friends are to a patient’s recovery, and we’re so pleased to be able to welcome them back into our hospitals.”