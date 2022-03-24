GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– Today the community gathered to honor volunteer firefighter Dustin Brandhorst who died while responding to a fire last Friday.

“I’m so thankful that he became of not just our fire family, but my extended family, too,” firefighter Stephanie Shell said. “And I’m so thankful for what he did for us.”

Brandhorst was 35 and had served as a volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District for three years. In 2019 he was honored for having served the most volunteer hours in the district.

Governor Mike Parson is ordering flags to fly at half-staff in Greene County tomorrow, March 25, to honor Brandhorst.

Those who knew him said he could do just about anything – and was always there to lend a helping hand.

“He is an amazing guy,” assistant fire chief Heath Dalton said. “We’re going to miss him.”

“He would borrow a brush hug from us, and I loved it when I’d hear his tractor driving down the driveway because I could go out and see his awesome smile,” Shell said. “And I would go out and wave at him just to see that smile.”

A funeral service will take place at Praise Assembly on North Glenstone Avenue tomorrow, March 25, at 11 a.m. Brandhorst will be transported to his final resting place at Greenlawn North Cemetery.