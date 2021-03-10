Virtual learning school celebrates new facility with ribbon cutting ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new Launch Virtual Learning Center Wednesday, March 10.

Launch is a virtual school that runs inside the Springfield Public Schools. The virtual facility ensures nearly 350 school districts can access quality virtual education developed and taught by Missouri educators.

At the ribbon cutting for Launch’s new building, virtual learning director Doctor Nichole Lemmon said more districts have utilized Launch over the year. That number is expected to go down as the threat of COVID-19 diminishes.

“We were here before the pandemic, and we will be hereafter so. The need for virtual learning, while it grew this year, has always been there,” said Lemmon. “There are kids who really love learning this way, and there are families who really need this option. Districts need a solution long term because most of their teachers will be back in the classroom. Will we be this big next year? no. but that’s ok.”

Jornesha Shelton, a Launch student, said Launch helped her be successful with its flexibility when she was going through complications with her pregnancy.

“I never once thought that I was going to quit when Launch came and I just got to see how it would be for me, it, like, really worked out on my end because at the end of my pregnancy, I started having some complications so I had to stop for a little bit,” said Shelton. “I only had two tests left, so it worked out in the end because I could still finish them but I had to take a break.”

After school, Shelton said she wants to be a preschool teacher.

“I’m so excited to graduate,” said Shelton. “I’ve always loved kids. Kids always loved me. I never had an issue. I guess it’s like that motherly instinct I have with anybody and everybody.”

School districts pay for their students’ tuition at Launch, so there is no cost to the student for their virtual education.