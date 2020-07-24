Vintage 1967 Mercedes donated to Habitat for Humanity auction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 1967 Mercedes 250 S, with an odometer reading just 77,000 miles, was given to the Springfield Habitat for Humanity by an anonymous donor.

According to Habitat, the car was in the possession of its previous owner for 17 years.

Since its donation to Habitat, the car’s interior has been cleaned out and it’s exterior has been polished.

The car is up for sale, with a price tag reading $9,950.

ReStore director Will Kuebler said when somebody buys a car like this, it shows they care about Habitat for Humanity’s mission.

“What’s really wild is the fact that is we get these unusual cars in,” said Kuebler. “And you know people in the area believe in our mission and the great thing is the money stays within the community.”

You can go check out this vintage ride at the Habitat for Humanity Restore Tuesday – Saturday anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.